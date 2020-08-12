Monday, Aug. 3
Medical, North Old Wire Road
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Medical, Holt Drive
Medical, Mills Terrace
Friday, Aug. 7
Fire alarm, 14423 Point Virgo Rd.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Medical, Gray Wolf Lane
Sunday, Aug. 9
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Medical, Orchard Street
Medical, Gramling Road
