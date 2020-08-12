Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3

Medical, North Old Wire Road

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Medical, Holt Drive

Medical, Mills Terrace

Friday, Aug. 7

Fire alarm, 14423 Point Virgo Rd.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Medical, Gray Wolf Lane

Sunday, Aug. 9

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, Orchard Street

Medical, Gramling Road

