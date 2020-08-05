Pre-Kindergarten

Each Student Needs:

3 boxes Crayola crayons

1 box washable Crayola thick classic markers

1 pair 5" Fiskars blunt scissors

6.77 oz. regular Elmers glue sticks

1 pkg. black low odor Expo dry erase markers

1 plastic pencil box

1 bottle small individual Hand Sanitizer

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

Small backpack

Our Class Appreciates:

* Kleenex

* Ziploc bags (quart size)

* Ziploc bags (gallon size)

Supplies to Consider for Home:

* Crayons

* Blunt scissors

* Glue sticks

* Variety of paper (any kinds)

Primary School

Kindergarten

4 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

2 pkg. of Crayola classic washable markers

1 pkg.. of plain No. 2 pencils

1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip only

12 pack of Elmer's glue sticks

2 Black and white composition notebooks

4 Black Expo markers (fine tip)

1 pkg. of healthy snack item, sent monthly

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 small school box

1 box of quart size Ziploc bags (Girls only)

1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (Boys only)

1 folding plastic nap mat

1 large backpack without wheels

1 re-usable water bottle

First grade

1 1-inch, 3-ring binder

1 pack of 5-tab dividers for 3-ring binder

1 pkg. Of wide ruled loose leaf notebook paper

4 pack of 4, black Expo brand dry erase markers

3 pkg. of Ticonderoga©/USA Gold America's Pencil© SHARPENED pencils

1 pack of Paper Mate pink erasers

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 boxes of Crayola Brand crayons

3 glue sticks

1 bottle of Liquid Glue

1 school box for supplies

1 pair of (over the ear) headphones

1 backpack-no wheels

1 re-usable water bottle

Second grade

1 plastic folder with two pockets and brads, any color

24 Ticonderoga© or USA Gold America's pencil© sharpened pencils

2 individual pencil sharpener

1 pack of 12 glue sticks

1 bottle school glue

4 boxes of Crayola brand crayons

2 pack of Crayola brand markers

3 pack of 4 black Expo brand dry erase markers (For student use)

2 wide-ruled 1-subject spiral notebook

2 wide-ruled 3-subject spiral notebook

2 pair of over the ear headphones

2 school supply box (no locks)

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 backpack, no wheels

1 box quart size ziplock bags (boys)

1 box gallon size ziplock bags (girls)

1 pack of Crayola colored pencils

2 pair of scissors

1 re-usable water bottle

* Please label all school supplies (not packages) before sending them to school including pencils and glue sticks. Teachers will send home supplies needed for remote learning days.

Intermediate School

Third grade

24 mechanical pencils

Scissors

4 glue sticks

2 boxes of Crayons

2 pencil box

2 dry-erase markers

3 plastic pocket folders with brads (red, blue, yellow)

1-inch binder

1 re-usable water bottle

2 boxes Kleenexes

Post-It Notes

4 pink erasers

1 box gallon Ziploc bags

1 box quart Ziploc bags

1 pkg. 3x5 index cards

Earbuds or headphones

2 composition notebooks

Fourth grade

2 boxes tissues

Scissors

24 mechanical pencils

4 glue sticks

2 boxes of crayons

4 Expo markers

1 pkg 3x5 index cards

1 re-usable water bottle

1 box gallon Ziploc bags

1 box quart Ziploc bags

Post-It Notes

4 plastic folders with prongs

1 composition notebook

1-inch binder

Headphones

Middle School

Fifth grade

Backpack Supplies:

4 composition notebooks

4 pocket folders

Headphones or earbuds

Large water bottle (fill at home daily)

1 pencil bag or gallon ziplock to hold supplies

Pencils

Personal pencil sharpener

Highlighters

2 gluesticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Pair of scissors

At-Home Supplies:

(to replenish backpack supplies and for remote learning when necessary)

Set of headphones or earbuds

Pencils and sharpener

Highlighters

Gluesticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Pair of scissors

6th Grade

Backpack Supplies:

4 composition notebooks

2 pocket folders

1 three-prong pocket folder

Headphones or earbuds

Large water bottle (fill at home daily)

1 pencil bag or gallon ziplock to hold supplies

Pencils

Personal pencil sharpener

Highlighters

2 gluesticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Pair of scissors

TI-30XIIS calculator

(will be helpful in future grades as well)

Ruler measuring inches and centimeters

At-Home Supplies:

(to replenish backpack supplies and for remote learning when necessary)

Set of headphones or earbuds

Pencils and sharpener

Highlighters

Gluesticks

Markers

Colored pencils

Pair of scissors

Jr. High School

7th Grade

General Supplies:

2 3-subject spiral notebooks

1 pack pencils

1 pack 3x5-inch note cards

1 pack post-it notes

1 spiral notebook

1 pocket folder

1 pack colored pencils

2 glue sticks

1 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets

1 pack wide-ruled filler paper

1 pair of scissors

2 expo markers

Earbuds/headphones

1 re-usable water bottle

Art classes only:

1 pack wooden pencils

1 pack erasers (cap or block)

1 pack colored pencils

1 pack markers

1 personal supply pouch/pencil box

1 multimedia/mixed media sketchbook

(optional)

8th Grade

General Supplies:

2 3-subject spiral notebooks

1 pack pencils

1 pack 3x5-inch note cards

1 pack post-it notes

2 1-inch binders (plastic clear cover and pockets)

2 expo markers

Earbuds/headphones

1 1-inch binder

1 pack wide-ruled filler paper

1 re-usable water bottle

Art classes only:

1 pack wooden pencils

1 pack erasers (cap or block)

1 pack colored pencils

1 pack markers

1 personal supply pouch/pencil box

1 multimedia/mixed media sketchbook

(optional)

9th Grade

General Supplies:

1 pack pencils

1 pack colored pencils/markers/crayons

1 pack post-it notes

1 pack filler paper (college or wide rule)

1 1-inch binder (plastic clear cover and pockets)

2 expo markers

earbuds/headphones

USB flash drive

1 re-usable water bottle

Art classes only:

1 pack wooden pencils

1 pack erasers (cap or block)

1 pack colored pencils

1 pack markers

1 personal supply pouch/pencil box

1 multimedia/mixed media sketchbook

(optional)

Geometry classes only:

1 compass

1 ruler

High School

10th - 12th Grade

General Supplies:

7 notebooks (1 per course)

10 pens

10 pencils

Headphones or earbuds

1 re-usable water bottle

Art Students are encouraged to purchase their own set of supplies that they are able to use both at home and at school.

Suggested Art Supplies:

pencils

sharpies

colored pencils

ruler

sketchbook 9x12

Markers

Glue

Important Notes:

Chromebooks will be distributed at Open House. The $30 insurance fee is optional but highly recommended.

PRHS Open House will be on Aug. 5 & 6 at Pea Ridge Primary. More info to follow.

All students are encouraged to have a backpack as there are no lockers.