50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 6, 1970

The president of the Bank of Pea Ridge, Hearn Oliver, this week announced his scheduled retirement. He will be replaced by Jim Talbot of Decatur... Two years ago, the bank, then 57 years old, moved from its original location to a handsome new bank home at the intersection of Curtis Avenue and Lee Town Road.

Jim Brown of Pea Ridge is in Conway this week in practice for the all-Stars game scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Harry M. Pratt, county clerk and clerk of the Equalization Board, announced that the County Equalization Board will meet in regular session during the month of August in the courthouse in Bentonville to equalize the assessed value of all acreage lands, city and town lots, other real property and personal property subject to local assessment.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 1980

Three short weeks ago, I was the new kid in town having trouble finding competition with a new chess set. I sat out on the front porch and an orange Mustang piloted by Blake Hoover skidded into the driveway across the street. "I challenge you," he shouted, "to a game of chess!" Jerry Hunter said that took him up on his offer.

In special session, the Pea Ridge School Board received bids from milk producers, Foremost and College Club, for furnishing milk for the year. College Club, with the low bid, was accepted.

Clarence Ross, Pea Ridge, is scheduled to meet with the Pea Ridge Planning Commission, sitting as a board of adjustment, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 to appeal a decision made by city inspector Ron David. Ross desired to place two mobile homes on a lot in the Jewell Medlin addition.

Deadline for filing candidacy for election to municipal offices is Sept. 17, Avoca Mayor Gary Blackburn told members of the town council Tuesday night.

Northeast Benton County Rural Fire Association is planing a barbecue to raise funds for the construction of a new fire station to be located in the town of Garfield, Chuck Armitage, Lost Bridge, announced.

Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Tillman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Tillman, Garfield, recently participated in Global Shield 80, a Strategic Air Command (SAC) exercise at Griffiss Air Force Base.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 32

Thursday, Aug. 9, 1990

The discovery of arrowheads and a potential prehistoric Indian burial ground threatened to delay the construction of a new Jacket Bridge, but the project's engineer said that minor modifications in plans should be sufficient to satisfy all parties.

Remember Raymond Mills and the crisis he faced last winter. His house west of Garfield burned last Christmas Eve and he lost what little he had. The 72-year-old Mills had been living in the one-room house for 15 years. It was less than 300 square feet feet and was built for him by the "shop boys at Bentonville High School."

What started out to be a short summer vacation to visit family in Garfield and Bentonville could turn into an extended stay because of troubles in the Middle East. Sharon Al-Modhoun and her children, Heba-Louise Shawki and Ahmad Shawki Talab reside in Kuwait and are wondering if they will be able to return to their country on schedule. Mrs. Al-Modhoun is a secretary for the kindergarten department at Universal American School in Kuwait. She is the granddaughter of Lucy Benbow of Garfield.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2000

The lawyers outnumbered the engineers at Garfield's City Council meeting last Tuesday. Little action was taken, but discussions on water line extensions and subdivision variances stretched the meeting to two and one-half hours.

Creative use of space has almost doubled the size of Pea Ridge's Police Department in the Emergency Services building. Non-permanent walls have been added and some walls removed to increase the size of the Police Department offices form less than 300 square feet to 590 square feet, which includes a private 9- by 17-feet office for the police chief and for interviews.

It was a bad day -- a bad day for Michael Herzberg, a bad day for Carroll Electric, and a very bad fay for 11,000 chickens who died from the heat. An unfortunate chain of events were involved in the loss of 8,000 chickens destined to become someone's dinner.

The cool, clear tones of a song written especially for Pea Ridge drifted through the sweltering air over a modest crowds which gathered to celebrate the town's 150th birthday Saturday on the old high school grounds downtown. Georgia Ann Yates took a poem written by Randy Townzen called "The Sounds of Home -- the Pea Ridge Story" and set the words to music.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 32

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2010

New landscape regulations for large-scale developments will soon be in effect, pending City Council approval. Planners approved a landscape ordinance at the regular meeting of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday.

There was no abduction. Within less than 24 hours of reporting that he saw four men throw a young woman into a pickup truck and drive off, Charles Joseph Ferguson was behind bars. Ferguson, 25, of King Lane apartments, called 911 about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, reporting that he had witnessed an abduction. Police officers, who were on patrol in the area, were on the scene withing minutes.

Col. Francis Joe Hart said he is running for mayor and intends to decrease the salary is decreased. Hart, 89, said the $40,000 salary is "obscene." Also running for mayor are incumbent Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Rick Webb.