Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Recipes by Annette Beard | Today at 9:09 a.m.

August Garden Bake

From the Country Kitchen Column

The TIMES Aug. 28, 1997

1 c. seasoned or plain bread crumbs

2-3 medium zucchini

2 medium cucumbers (peel, if store bought)

1 large onion

1-1 1/2 c. shredded cheese, half cheddar & half Monterey Jack is good

1/2 tsp. or more of Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a shallow, greased casserole sprinkle some of the crumbs. Slice vegetables thinly onto crumbs; sprinkle lightly with more crumbs and dot with butter; add a layer of cheese; continue layering, ending with a final layer of crumbs and cheese. Bake about 1 hour. Let stand for about 10 minutes before serving.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT