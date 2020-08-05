Thursday, July 23

10:30 a.m. A resident of Harper Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

11 a.m. A resident of Merritt Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

11:26 a.m. A resident of Gary Fletcher Road, Garfield, who works inside the city limits reported reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

4:30 p.m. A resident of Todd Circle reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in hisr name.

5:40 p.m. A resident of Shepherd Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

Friday, July 24

10 a.m. A resident of South Harvey Wakefield Avenue reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

11:57 a.m. A resident of Turner Way turned in a cell phone to the police station saying he had found it on the high school campus.

Sunday, July 26

1:42 p.m. A resident of Luke Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

Monday, July 27

6:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to an area on Slack Street for a purse that was found next to a sidewalk. Shorts and a short were also found and collected.

1:51 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Daniel Albarran-Perrea, 25, Lowell, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver's license and speeding.

3:59 p.m. A resident of Eagle Crest Drive reported finding a dog at his residence. The dog was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

10:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to King Lane apartments in reference to a possible disturbance involving a gun. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the initial report was false. Police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Pea Ridge for failure to appear and a new affidavit charge of third degree domestic assault.

Tuesday, July 28

12:50 p.m. A resident of Slack Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

1:48 p.m. A resident of St. Clair Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

2:13 p.m. A resident of Gen. Franz Sigel Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

Wednesday, July 29

6:05 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

Thursday, July 30

11:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Smith Street to assist probation/parole in a search. As a result, police arrested Mark Morgan, 58, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:04 p.m. A resident of Eagle Crest Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in her name.

Friday, July 31

12:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Arkansas Highway 72 and It'll Do Road in reference to a hit and run accident. Katelyn Rose Yousey, 22, Pea Ridge, reported she was westbound on Hwy. 72 when a white Honda passenger car turned off It'll Do Road in front of her and she w=swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with the Honda. She told police she got back into her lane of travel while hitting her brakes and the Honda hit the rear of her car, she pulled off the road and the Honda left the scene.

3:17 p.m. A resident of Gen. Franz Sigel Road reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.