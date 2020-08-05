Sunday, July 26
1:27 p.m. Service call, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca
4:30 p.m. Medical, West Rose Street, Avoca
7:22 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Ark. Hwy. 127, NEBCO
Monday, July 27
3:08 a.m. Medical, Marshall Street, NEBCO
12:54 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO
2:42 p.m. Medical, Holt Drive, Avoca
10:11 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO
Tuesday, July 28
10:47 a.m. Medical, Pinebrooke East, NEBCO
Thursday, July 30
5:31 p.m. Brush fire, Posy Mountain Road,NEBCO
Friday, July 31
12:37 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Gann Ridge Road, NEBCO
2:08 p.m. Fire alarm, West Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Saturday, Aug. 1
8:10 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Pickens Road/Greer Street, Pea Ridge
9:07 p.m. Medical, Summit Drive, NEBCO
