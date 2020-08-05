Sign in
NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 26

1:27 p.m. Service call, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca

4:30 p.m. Medical, West Rose Street, Avoca

7:22 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Ark. Hwy. 127, NEBCO

Monday, July 27

3:08 a.m. Medical, Marshall Street, NEBCO

12:54 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

2:42 p.m. Medical, Holt Drive, Avoca

10:11 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

Tuesday, July 28

10:47 a.m. Medical, Pinebrooke East, NEBCO

Thursday, July 30

5:31 p.m. Brush fire, Posy Mountain Road,NEBCO

Friday, July 31

12:37 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Gann Ridge Road, NEBCO

2:08 p.m. Fire alarm, West Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Saturday, Aug. 1

8:10 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Pickens Road/Greer Street, Pea Ridge

9:07 p.m. Medical, Summit Drive, NEBCO

