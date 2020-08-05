TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of Stitched with Love Carolyn McDaniel, Linda Pitts and Cinda Woolridge presented 796 child-size face masks to Pea Ridge School District officials -- superintendent Keith Martin and assistant superintendents Anne Martfeld and Kevin Ramey Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. "We're very grateful for these! Thank you," Martin said.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The nearly 800 child-size face masks stitched by Stitched with Love club members Carolyn McDaniel, Linda Pitts and Cinda Woolridge were made using child-friendly patterns and fabrics. They were donated to the school district for the coming school year.