July 23

Joshua David Torrey, 36, and Sharon Marie Guerber, 36, both of Pea Ridge

July 24

James William Parsons, 73, Pea Ridge, and Joyce Ann Whitlow, 73, Seligman, Mo.

July 29

Justin Roy Dean Coatney, 34, and Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 29, both of Pea Ridge