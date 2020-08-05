Sign in
Court Report August 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 28

Jane A. Davidson, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Caitlyn Nicole Johnson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed

John Michael Mobbs, 30, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Matthew E. Spiezio, 46, assault on family or household member, nol prossed

