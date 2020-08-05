District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 28
Jane A. Davidson, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Caitlyn Nicole Johnson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
John Michael Mobbs, 30, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Matthew E. Spiezio, 46, assault on family or household member, nol prossed
