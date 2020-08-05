Sign in
City seats up for grabs by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

With 26 hours left before the filing deadline, only one person has filed for a seat on the Pea Ridge City Council. Merrill White filed for the seat being vacated by Ray Easley, who said he is not seeking re-election. Incumbent Steve Guthrie turned in his petition Tuesday morning.

In Garfield, all four seats as well as the recorder-treasurer seat are on the ballot. Two incumbent council members have filed for re-election.

In Gateway, all five council seats and the mayor's seat are up for election. Three council members had filed by late Tuesday morning.

Municipal Candidates

The following candidates have filed for northeast Benton County municipal offices in Benton County as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.

BENTON COUNTY

Avoca

Position 1

• Kathleen L. Hansen

Position 2

• Jeannie Smith Rollins

Garfield

Ward 1, Position 1

• Barry Kitterman

Ward 2, Position 1

• Russell Scott Wassman

Gateway

Position 1

• Don Deckard

Position 5

• Cheryl Tillman

Position 3

• Sharon Barnett

Pea Ridge

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

• Merrill W. White

