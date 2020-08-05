Sign in
Building Permits by Annette Beard | August 5, 2020 at 10:24 a.m.

July 2020

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Homes By Roth^2593 Peck Road^$1,093.00^$347,277

Homes By Roth^2589 Peck Road^$1,115.50^$356,454

Homes By Roth^2585 Peck Road^$1,133.00^$343,896

Homes By Roth^2581 Peck Road^$1,135.50^$344,500

Northrock Builders LLC^801 Sugar Creek Road^$953.00^$291,008

Northrock Builders LLC^1909 Woodhouse Circle^$860.50^$234,253

Northrock Builders LLC^1914 Woodhouse Circle^$810.50^$234,255

Clements Homes^1702 Tull Drive^$733.00^$203,343

Clements Homes^1708 Tull Drive^$708.00^$193,200

Clements Homes^1701 Tull Drive^$785.50^$224,354

Clements Homes^1705 Tull Drive^$755.50^$212,037

Schuber Mitchell Homes^848 Fox Spur^$938.00^$285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes^824 Fox Spur^$755.50^$212,399

Schuber Mitchell Homes^800 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes^796 Fox Spur^$813.00^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes^772 Fox Spur^$843.00^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes^748 Fox Spur^$1,010.50^$314,312

Mike Fields^625/645 Sugar Creek Road^$1,193.00^$387,778

Clements Homes^1604 Tull Drive^$733.00^$203,914

Kevin Felgenhauer^306/308 Alder Street^$1,030.50^$322,866

Clements Homes^716 Macdonald Drive^$790.50^$226,889

Kevin Felgenhauer^301/303 Alder Street^$1,095.50^$348,485

Clements Homes^1609 Gaines Street^$890.50^$266,375

Clements Homes^1602 Tull Drive^$720.50^$198,755

Crestwood Homes^605 Oakley Street^$900.50^$270,601

Clements Homes^1609 Tull Drive^$765.50^$216,988

Twelve Stone Construction^710 Reed Loop^$848.00^$249,711

Twelve Stone Construction^730 Reed Loop^$830.50^$242,708

^Total Permits for Type:^28

^Total Fees for Type:^$24,961.50

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$7,413,380

