July 2020
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Homes By Roth^2593 Peck Road^$1,093.00^$347,277
Homes By Roth^2589 Peck Road^$1,115.50^$356,454
Homes By Roth^2585 Peck Road^$1,133.00^$343,896
Homes By Roth^2581 Peck Road^$1,135.50^$344,500
Northrock Builders LLC^801 Sugar Creek Road^$953.00^$291,008
Northrock Builders LLC^1909 Woodhouse Circle^$860.50^$234,253
Northrock Builders LLC^1914 Woodhouse Circle^$810.50^$234,255
Clements Homes^1702 Tull Drive^$733.00^$203,343
Clements Homes^1708 Tull Drive^$708.00^$193,200
Clements Homes^1701 Tull Drive^$785.50^$224,354
Clements Homes^1705 Tull Drive^$755.50^$212,037
Schuber Mitchell Homes^848 Fox Spur^$938.00^$285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes^824 Fox Spur^$755.50^$212,399
Schuber Mitchell Homes^800 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes^796 Fox Spur^$813.00^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes^772 Fox Spur^$843.00^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes^748 Fox Spur^$1,010.50^$314,312
Mike Fields^625/645 Sugar Creek Road^$1,193.00^$387,778
Clements Homes^1604 Tull Drive^$733.00^$203,914
Kevin Felgenhauer^306/308 Alder Street^$1,030.50^$322,866
Clements Homes^716 Macdonald Drive^$790.50^$226,889
Kevin Felgenhauer^301/303 Alder Street^$1,095.50^$348,485
Clements Homes^1609 Gaines Street^$890.50^$266,375
Clements Homes^1602 Tull Drive^$720.50^$198,755
Crestwood Homes^605 Oakley Street^$900.50^$270,601
Clements Homes^1609 Tull Drive^$765.50^$216,988
Twelve Stone Construction^710 Reed Loop^$848.00^$249,711
Twelve Stone Construction^730 Reed Loop^$830.50^$242,708
^Total Permits for Type:^28
^Total Fees for Type:^$24,961.50
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$7,413,380