When was the last time you picked up the newspaper and looked through the want ads? You can see some rather strange stuff as you read the different ads.

If you aren't a computer person and know little or nothing of computer lingo you might find an ad like this kind of strange. "Wanted: Computer Software Engineer. Must have strong knowledge of C++, J++, HTML, Java Script, Windows, Windows 95, Windows NT, TCP-IP Protocol, DOS and OS2. Ability to cross platforms and create similar software for Macintosh with Apple Script, Rhapsody and OS8 a must. Please send resume and salary requirements to...."

Now for those of you who have strong computer backgrounds, that doesn't sound all that strange, except that there are only about five people in the world that could qualify for the job. But for those who don't know that sounds like some kind of weird alphabet soup.

Its funny how some folks get that kind of idea about the requirements for the job of a believer in God. If they were to write a want ad it might read something like this. "Wanted: Believer. Must have belief in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Must be willing to devote 14 hours a day to work in the church. Must give up at least half of your income to the church. You must be willing to preach the Word on every street corner in your extra time and beat people over the head with scripture. Etc. Etc. Etc."

Now that concept falls into the category of strange, or at least it should. I don't understand how people get some of these crazy kinds of ideas in their heads but you don't have to talk to very many folks to realize that there are really people who believe that. And, it's not just the people out there in the world looking from the outside in either. There are more than just a few church members who believe that.

Our problem is, we have forgotten about grace. We have forgotten that we can't buy our way into God's favor.

We can work 24-7 trying to get the work of the church done and it still won't be enough. We can work and work and work on our school work and we may satisfy our professors but it won't be enough for God. We can give every penny we have and go out and borrow more and give all of it and it still won't be enough It will never be enough, because you can't buy God.

Some folks spend their whole life trying to buy their position. They end up wanting, needing to do more.

We don't have to do that. God offers us that relationship. All we have to do is accept God's free gift of grace. The want ad to become one of God's people doesn't have to be one of those great big ads with requirement on top of requirement on top of requirement. It can be one of those little ads that simply says, "Requirements: To do justice and love kindness, and walk humbly with your God."

Have you answered the ad? If not, are you ready to answer the ad?

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church.

Religion on 04/29/2020