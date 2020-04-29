Garrison Artman and Blake Garrad
School was canceled in mid-March and all school-related activities, including sports activities, band and choir concerts and programs and the annual junior-senior prom were casualties of the Covid-19 crisis. Some Pea Ridge High School students didn't let that stop them from dressing up and shared photographs of them in their attire for what would have been their final high school prom.
Community on 04/29/2020
Print Headline: The year there was no prom
