I wrote this column 10 years ago, and a lot of societies' kids I mentioned are now in their early 20s. Many people in this age range currently have taken to the streets to demand to know why they don't have good jobs, or why they don't have as much material wealth as others. They are demanding that tax payers pay their student college debts. All their demands are couched in the demand for "fairness."

Here is my column as I wrote it years ago:

Has a society that heavily rewards youth athletes with unearned rewards and trophies led to the formation of the Occupy America movement? Will a kid that is given a t-ball participation trophy being sent down the road to socialism and world communism?

I admit to listening to the radio a lot, mostly in my car. I further will admit that I don't listen to music all that much, choosing instead to listen to talk radio or sporting events. One morning while I was out on my lunchbreak in my car, I heard a guest of Neal Boortz. I heard him talk about his belief that the America's recent propensity of rewarding students and kids for no more than putting on a uniform as an impetus that has led to the current Occupy Everywhere movement. The young adults who call themselves the 99%, are they the product of parenting and instruction that has left them completely unprepared to face the real world?

The man, whose name I never heard clearly, made a lot of sense. Kids grow up expecting to be rewarded mightily for just showing up -- some of the time. I know of a local soccer coach who told me that she has had youngsters demand when they are getting their trophy before they have even had their first practice. It seems a lot of kids today think they deserve rewards before they even know what it is they are working at.

Think about it. For example, kids play sports in some places where no scores are kept. In this way, no one loses and everybody wins! Yay! Well, yay -- not.

Sports are generally competitions where one participant(s) measures his or her own ability, talent, call it what you will, against other participants. Teams or individuals who end up on the losing end of a game or contest, should think about why they lost and how they might work to get better. If you never lose, you never get better, thinking that you are already there, the cream of the crop, the top dog, even if you are not.

I took six 9- and 10-year-olds to the National Junior Olympic Games in Clearwater, Fla., several years ago. We stayed next door in a hotel to some kinda obnoxious folks who had boasted how their 10-year-old son was the fastest 200-meter kid in Montana, Idaho and I think one other state.

