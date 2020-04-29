The search for a "Leader for All Seasons"goes on.

If we were to have an election today for a true national leader with or without ties to a political party, who would you choose? The likely Democratic candidate running for the role of leadership for our nation is a very nice guy but we have a need for qualifications he might not possess. The current person in the White House seems not to understand the gravity of the virus' impact on our nation. Who do you respect enough to appoint if you had the authority?

America continues to vacillate between the president's news conference confusion and the medical professionals' attempts to "walk back" his statements or suggestions on remedies to our coronavirus problem. Even the television newscasts seem to be caught up in the confusion. As a nation, we seem to be more divided on more issues than I can remember in my lifetime. It is hard for me to believe a leader of the most advanced nation in the world should rely on "hunches" to direct us in a time of crisis. Will the one person, he or she, who can make sense of our situation please stand up?

At a time when we need calm, well-planned solutions to a medical problem and a reassuring sensible voice that brings out unity, we have neither.

The news network CNN introduced us to daily briefings on the virus problem in New York City courtesy of Governor Cuomo's brother who is an anchor on the network news programs. It has provided a voice of daily updates on New York and it is hard not to wonder if he is being offered as a potential Democratic alternative to Biden if the need should arise. He has not calmed the questions that exist between the White House and the governors of many states who are getting anxious about their economic problems.

At some point in time, we are going to need a leader who understands that we have created a very big economic hole in our nation's economy and straightening that out for the next generation may require drastic measures that no one in politics today can solve. There would probably not be anyone from my generation that would question the methods being used to keep our economy somewhere near stable.

However, at some point, there will be a day of economic reckoning. Unfortunately that financial burden will fall on my grandchildren or beyond. Whether the decisions being made are good or bad, right or wrong only time will tell.

Maybe our next leader is hearing a quiet voice speaking to him or her as you read this.

Editor's note: Leo Lynch, an award-winning columnist, is a native of Benton County and has deep roots in northwest Arkansas. The opinions expressed are those of the author. He is a retired industrial engineer and former Justice of the Peace.

