50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 18

Thursday, April 30, 1970

The Pea Ridge Little League held its first meeting of the season in the Home Ec cottage. New officers elected were Mark Easterling, president; Janita Prophet, secretary; Troy Wilkerson, treasurer; and Gene Henson, Robert Whitmer and Harrison Brown, finance committee. A Babe Ruth team is also being organized and a girls team will be organized if enough girls are interested.

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Popken of Rock Rapids, Iowa, bought the Park Motel from Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Goode. The annual Pea Ridge Athletic Banquet is scheduled for Friday, May 1, in the school cafeteria. Stanley Buttry, president of the Blackhawk Boosters, said Harold Horton, assistant coach from the University of Arkansas, will be the featured speaker.

A husband-wife mechanic team have opened the newest business in Pea Ridge. They are Jack and Jo Ann Shelton, who last week opened the J&J Welding Service at the intersection of Arkansas Highways 94 and 72 south of the business district. The building housing the new business is located between the new and the old mill on the south side of Hwy. 72.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 18

Wednesday, April 30, 1980

Mark Easterling was elected to complete the unexpired term of Keith Escue on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education at the monthly meeting Monday.

Following an executive session which lasted about an hour and a half, the Pea Ridge School District 109 Board of Education rehired some teachers, took no action on two and accepted three resignations.

No response yet from the owners, or rather former owners, reports the man who dug up some 60 plants of marijuana in Pea Ridge country, took them and left his calling card. As the story unfolds, some mushroom seekers in the woods near where Twelve Corners Road changes to Gann Ridge Road at the bridge, found something that bothered them. They reported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office that they thought they had found a shallow grave in the woods. Deputy Cliff Taylor, upon investigating, found it to be a marijuana patch, which he dug up.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 18

Thursday, May 3, 1990

At least 18 people lost their jobs and Garfield lost, at least for the time being, its only manufacturer when First National Bank and Trust of Rogers foreclosed last week on Woodstock Woodworking Corp. Mayor Wanda Mahurin said: "I feel bad about it. When a little town loses something like that, it just dies a little."

Garfield school PTA president Beverly Toepfer said she is pleased with the observance last Saturday of the school's 105th anniversary. The Garfield School District was formed in 1885.

Construction has begun on Pea Ridge Elementary School library/media center, which is expected to be completed in September. Superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said the building will abut the art department/band room and extend to within 15 feet of the administration building. Construction of the 3,200-square-foot building was made possible by voter approval last fall of a bond issue.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 18

Wednesday, May 3, 2000

GARFIELD -- A 1/4-cent sales tax is needed to fund the fire protection enhancement project outlined by Gerald Hodges, coordinator of the Benton County Office of Emergency Services, at the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department's annual meeting Friday.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, May 11, to consider the non-renewal of Dr. Anita Frevert's contract.

Winners in the Pea Ridge High School art competition were Melissa Wagner, Laurie Fowler, Rachel Hignite, Elena Musteata, Andrew Maxon, Jerid Leach and Michael Jones.

It would take six and a half innings of play, a 15-minute rain delay, great pitching, some wild base running, an ejected coach and a huge play in the outfield but when the dust had finally settled on the 1AA West Conference Tournament finals Tuesday, April 25, it was the Pea Ridge Blackhawks who were crowned champions with a 4-2 win over Shiloh Christian Academy. T.J. Rogers and Michael Easterling pounded out back-to-back two RBI hits during the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Hawks on top 4-0 and break open what had been a scoreless defensive struggle.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 18

Wednesday, May 5, 2010

Improving the quality of the Santa Gertrudis breed is a passion of the Jerry Johnson family and translates into better profits for cattle producers. One of the Johnsons' bulls, Bond 107, is winning shows across the nation.

City housekeeping was the order of the regular April City Council meeting as council members approved changes to the Fire and Ambulance departments, authorized expenditures for the Water/Wastewater Department and heard a report about repairing city streets. The Pea Ridge Fire and Ambulance departments were officially merged, although they've been operating as one department for some time now.

Construction will begin on new bathrooms at City Park, pending approval from city attorney Howard Slinkard. At the regular meeting of the Pea Ridge Parks Commission, commission members went over "bids, part two," according to Michael Ogburn, parks chairman.

Pea Ridge baseball coach John E. King has complete trust in Brandon Easterling. The Pea Ridge right-hander showed why his coach has that trust on Saturday, May 1, striking out 13 in a complete game 7-0 win over Huntsville in the quarterfinals of the 4A-1 District Tournament. The win earns the No. 3-seed Blackhawks (13-4) a spot in next week's regional tournament in Harrison.

Editorial on 04/29/2020