Thursday, Jan. 9

1:56 p.m. Police received information from a source who wished to remain anonymous of seeing child pornography on a cell phone. The complainant also reported the subject had threatened him. As a result of the investigation, on Jan. 28, police received an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threatening. In February, it was learned that the suspect, Eric D. Pedigo, 19, Garfield, was in jail in McDonald County, Mo., and was extradited to Benton County on March 4 on the terroristic threatening charge.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

8:19 p.m. Police received a complaint of forgery from a resident of Zachary Street involving use of her debit card. On April 21, police reviewed the case and changed the status to inactive.

Tuesday, April 21

9 a.m. Police reviewed a report taken by police from a resident of Zachary Street on Feb. 12 concerning a missing cell phone, iPad and a safe had been moved and broken into. In March, the complainant added other items to the list of missing items. With no additional leads, police marked the case inactive.

Wednesday, April 15

7:15 p.m. A resident of John Montgomery Circle reported being struck and threatened. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Charles Alan Walker, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with first degree terroristic threatening and third degree domestic assault.

Friday, April 17

6 p.m. While escorting a Got Your Six Project Car Cruise, one of the police officers was approached by a male who offered him money to "feed all of your fellow officers." The officer declined, but was then approved to accept the donation by the chief. The money was used to purchase meals from Clean Cookin' of Bentonville.

Monday, April 20

12:25 p.m. A resident of Hazelton Road reported a medication overdose. Police were asked to respond as an agency assist as deputies were unavailable. Emergency responders were on the scene for the 80-year-old female who had reportedly taken the pills "on purpose" and written a "suicide note." The female was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Tuesday, April 21

10:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Bowen Street for a disturbance received from an anonymous complainant. Police determined the complaint was unfounded.

Wednesday, April 22

8 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pickens Road in reference to a criminal mischief complaint who reported a black 2017 Toyota Corolla had been "keyed."

12:06 p.m. A property owner of a residence on Greer Street reported theft of credit cards from his wallet and a check from his mailbox.

Sunday, April 26

8:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Hallack Lane. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to Morgen E. Knight, 27, Pea Ridge, and served a failure to appear warrant on Mikel L. Qualls, 28, Pineville, Mo.

General News on 04/29/2020