A Bentonville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening east of Bentonville on Arkansas Highway 72.

Jacob Kirk, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Arkansas State Police.

Kirk was west bound driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck about 7:20 p.m. when, according to police, he ran off the roadway to the right, reentered the roadway and crossed the centerline rotating counter-clockwise. The front of the 2006 Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound struck the front of the pickup.

Jerry Silva Jr., 21, Bentonville was driving the Jeep and had two minor female passengers. All three were injured, according to state police.

The roadway was dry and clear, according to the report.

This was the 154th fatality for the year, according to Arkansas State Police.

General News on 04/29/2020