Leota Beard

Leota Beard, 85, of Lowell, Ark., beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Sunday, April 26, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Rogers, Ark., to Hugh and Izora Davis, the youngest of their seven children.

She graduated from Rogers High School in 1952 and married her one and only love, Clint Beard, on July 4, 1953, in Sunnyside Baptist Church in Rogers. She worked as a bookkeeper in Rogers for Daisy Manufacturing, Dick Barclay, CPA, IGA Food Store, and Immanuel Baptist Church. She and her husband also owned and operated the Bible Book Store in Rogers, serving their customers with love until it was destroyed by fire in June of 1978. They rebuilt and continued serving faithfully until they sold it in 1984.

She put her exceptional talents in calligraphy and pen and ink painting to good use by creating her own line of stationery, greeting cards, and decorative plaques, a line that was later picked up and sold nationally for years. She was lovingly known as "The Butterfly Lady," in that every piece of her art showcased a beautiful butterfly. She faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher, directed the Puppet Ministry at Monte Ne Baptist Church with her husband, and was a member of the Adult Sunday School class and Women of Grace Women's Ministry at Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors are her loving husband, Clint; two daughters, Pam Long (Eldon) of Highfill and Karen Boone (Dan) of Lowell; grandchildren, Chris Long (Greta) of Lowell, Casey Reynolds (Pete) of Highfill, and CeCe Malone (Sam) of Highfill; seven great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a private family service at this time and a public memorial service at Grace Baptist Church, to be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.

In lieu of flowers at this time, memorial contributions can be sent to Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

Online condolences at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Mrs. Carolyn Virginia Green

Mrs. Carolyn Virginia Green, 74, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home. She was born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Moro, Ark., to John William and Velma Marie Snell Cagle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joe Dean Cagle.

Survivors are her son, Avery Green, and wife Lynda of Pea Ridge; brother, David Cagle of Killeen, Texas; sisters, Inez Kellitt of Conway and Brenda Presley of Huntsville; grandchildren, Evan and Landon Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 27, in Benton County Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Samuel J. (Jerry) Harpole

Samuel J. (Jerry) Harpole, 91, of Garfield, Ark., died on March 30, 2020, in the Arkansas Veteran's Home in Fayetteville, where he had resided since March 23. He was born on May 6, 1928, in Palestine, Ark., to Samuel David and Dell (Barnett) Harpole.

Growing up in the Arkansas Delta as the oldest son of sharecroppers, he developed a strong work ethic early in life. At an age when most children now are enrolling in pre-school, he was expected to start picking cotton. He left school in eighth grade in Marvell, Ark., because he was needed on the farm.

On March 14, 1946, at age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served our country until his discharge Dec. 9, 1951. He was stationed in Bremerton, Wash., at the time and met a pretty girl, Marlys Gochanour, who had moved to Seattle in 1949 from North Dakota. They married on Jan. 12, 1952, in Seattle and enjoyed over 67 years of marriage until Marlys passed away on July 10, 2019.

Upon his discharge from the Navy, he became a meat cutter in the Seattle area for the next 15 years. From 1957 to 1967, he went into the grocery store business, which included a butcher shop. Jerry never met a stranger and was a natural as a small business owner. In the summer of 1967, they sold their grocery store and home in Edmonds, Wash., packed up their three children and belongings, and made a bold move to northwest Arkansas. They bought a farm in Garfield, Ark., where they lived out the remainder of their lives with Jerry taking care of the cattle and maintaining the farm up until just a year ago when he was diagnosed with Mesothelioma.

Upon moving to Arkansas, he became a carpenter overnight and a very good one at that! He worked for several building contractors through the years, but also built numerous homes on his own. He was a perfectionist and a genius in many ways and could literally sketch a floor plan on a cardboard box and build a house from the ground up. Moving to Arkansas was one of the best decisions they ever made because he had more time to spend with his family, his pride and joy.

Jerry and Marlys enjoyed going to countless ballgames together up until just a year ago. They especially enjoyed all activities involving their own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jerry coached their son in baseball from Little League up through adult men's softball and coached his granddaughters' softball team for 10-years-old and -older, when he became known affectionately as "Coach Papa."

He had a fabulous memory and a knack for telling some great stories up until his last days. He was also a great dancer, which is one reason Marlys fell in love with him. They are together again dancing the Jitterbug on the heavenly streets of gold!

He loved and adored his immediate family who all live in northwest Arkansas!

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys (Gochanour) Harpole; his parents, Samuel D. and Dell Harpole; his sisters, Marie Durham, Eleree Farris, Louene Herndon; and his brothers, Boyd Harpole and David Harpole, who died as a toddler.

Survivors are his children, Vicky Garrett (Les) of Springdale, Karen Walker of Garfield and Sam Harpole (Cyndy) of Rogers; his grandchildren, Jennifer Jones (Aaron), Amanda Hitt (Brandon), Melody Zechiedrich (Leonard), Matthew Dickhut and Tanner Harpole; his great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Charlie and Zane Zechiedrich, Roman and Bauer Hitt, Hawkins Wilkerson, and he was anxiously awaiting the arrival this summer of his seventh great-grandchild, Vivian Wilkerson; his sisters, Bobbie Black of Texas and Jimmie Lee Ludwig of Washington; his brother, Eugene Harpole of Arkansas; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held later with interment at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arrangements are by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Circle of Life, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or to the charity of your choice.

Lynn Wayne Howerton

Lynn Wayne Howerton, 66, a resident of Eureka Springs, Ark., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 7, 1954, in Eureka Springs to Winford Ray and Janie Montez (Matthews) Howerton.

He was of the Baptist faith and loved hunting, trout fishing, gardening and just being outside enjoying nature. He enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids life skills of the outdoors. He was an avid ATV rider and a huge Razorback fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Janie Howerton; brother, Glenn Ray Howerton; and nephew, Hunter Grant Howerton.

Survivors are Beverly Howerton of the home; children, Corey Howerton of Eureka Springs, Ashley Warren and husband Naaman of Harrison, Ark., and Melissa Cope and husband Purvis of Pea Ridge, Ark.; grandchildren, Trevor Howerton and wife Riley, Austin Howerton and wife Madison, Karrissa Youngblood and husband Jaden, Tyler Cope, Austin Cope and wife Megan, Kelsey Kolb and Jozi Warren; great-grandchildren, Waylyn Howerton, Kinsley Youngblood and Semion Howerton; nephew, Steven Howerton; and a host of family and friends.

A private service with family will be held with Pastor Joe Summers officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rock Springs Cemetery, c/o Rock Springs Baptist Church, 1898 CR 211, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 or to Beverly Howerton, 2008 CR 211, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.

William La Roy Wyatt

William La Roy Wyatt, 55, of Pea Ridge, died April 24, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 15, 1965, in Flint, Mich., to Orval Douglas Wyatt and Cora Wyonia Carter Wyatt.

He was a 1983 graduate of Rogers High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard and later the U.S. Air Force where he served as an F15 mechanic. He enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars, hunting and fishing and the outdoors. He also loved to be with his family and grandchildren very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orval; his sister, Paula DeAnn Foster; his paternal grandparents, La Roy Wyatt and Trula Bell Tanner; and his maternal grandparents, William Carter and Dulcie Mae Hood Browder and her husband Bill.

Survivors are his mother, Cora Wyonia Wyatt of the home; a son, Shawn Wyatt of Rogers; a daughter, Crystal Wyatt of Joplin, Mo.; a sister, Lulu Tate and husband Steven of Gateway; and grandchildren, Zachary, Pyper and Madison Rose, Jared and Jace Wyatt.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial and memorial services will be in Pace Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

