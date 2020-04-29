TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Vickie Kennemer sobs, clutching a gift "A Letter to my Teacher," as she says 'goodbye' to students and their parents Friday in a surprise drive-by parade.

"Love you, sweetheart!" Vickie Kennemer said, tears streaming from her face, as she waved to the parents and children who drove slowly by her Friday afternoon.

"I love you so much with all my heart -- and it's breaking right now," she said.

Kennemer, retiring after teaching in Pea Ridge for 30 years, explained she is moving from one chapter to another.

"I'm going to be a nana," she said, when her first grandchild, a grandson, is born in September.

Hired in August 1990 by then superintendent Marvin Higginbottom, Kennemer said she graduated in December 1989, worked one day at J.B. Hunt, and then was hired in Pea Ridge.

"They (J.B. Hunt) were very glad to see me go because I am not a businesswoman," she laughed. Ironically, she was hired to teach kindergarten, something she thought she would never teach.

"I told myself I would never teach kindergarten," she recalled, "and I've taught it the most in my life."

"I had a wonderful professor who wanted me to have my kindergarten license. He said 'what if there is not a position open for first through sixth grade?'"

Kennemer has taught more than 700 Pea Ridge students over the past 30 years, several of whom have become teachers themselves.

This past three years, Kennemer has been the literacy teacher in the personalized learning program and has had the same children from kindergarten through second grade.

"It finally hit me this was going to be painful enough to say 'goodbye' to these kiddos but knowing they were going to a totally different building anyway eased some of the pain," she said.

On Friday, April 24, Kennemer and her husband were cleaning out her classroom when fellow teacher Dawnitta Henson called her to her car to give her something. As Kennemer rounded the corner of the building, parents began to honk their horns and one by one filed past in a caravan of cars with children holding signs telling her they love her.

"Oh, no!" she gasped, as she began to cry, smile, wave and blow kisses to the children who have been a huge part of her life.

Henson and her daughters credit Kennemer for inspiring them to become teachers.

"I had her in kindergarten," Nicole Henson, 21, said, explaining she also returned to Kennemer's classroom her senior year in high school for orientation in teaching and her senior year in college. "She's the reason I wanted to pursue teaching... she taught me the basics."

Nicole's mother, Dawnitta, formerly an accountant, said she, too, was inspired by Kennemer to become a teacher.

Nicole said story times were the best with Mrs. Kennemer.

"The story times were definitely number one and her constant love and open arms. She welcomed me as she always has. She's so fun.

"She lights up a room wherever she goes," Nicole said.

The Hensons gave Kennemer a book, "A Letter to my Teacher," signed by many former students.

Henson said she began getting signatures in January and was just about to take the book from the Middle School to the High School when schools were closed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"My kids are so used to seeing me cry," Kennemer said.

"They just cry along with you," Dawnitta Henson said, "and then you send them to me to pick up their pieces."

"This group of kiddos, the one we've had for three years, they're so tenderhearted," she said.

"They don't know anything but us," Henson said. "They don't know what it's like to change teachers."

"The reward... I was in there putting all those books away, thinking they came in here not knowing anything and now, they can read any chapter book," Kennemer said. "... did something right."

"I have one more thing I want to say, and I've said it for many, many, many years -- I love you forever. I'll like you for always and as long as I'm living, my friends you'll be," she said, blowing a kiss.

"I love you. Take care of yourselves. You'll always be in my heart."

