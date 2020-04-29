After awhile, I was picked up by a farmer in a farm truck. His name was Homer Yates ... He asked me my uncle's name and told me he knew some people in Camden.

I told him his name was Fred Buttram and my mother was worried because he hadn't written for quite some time. Homer then told me he had known Fred Buttram for over 20 years. He also told me that Fred had a contract to paint all of the Shell Oil signs in the southwest quarter of Arkansas. He said he would park near a spring on his farm and then paint all of the signs in the area and then move on. He said that Fred would live in a tent until 1928 when he bought a Chevrolet Truck and built a room on the back of it. He then would tow his car behind the truck, then park the truck and do his sign painting.

He said that he hated to tell me, but Uncle Fred had died about a month ago. He had gone to his funeral. Then Homer told me that when I first got into his truck that I reminded him of Fred Buttram. When I mentioned Camden he knew that I was kin to Fred.

Homer said that he needed a good hand to work on his farm since his own son, Howard, had gone to California to find work.

When we got to Homer's place, I wrote my mother to tell her Uncle Fred was dead and where I was and that I planned to stay a couple of months and then I would be back home. Homer had a wife and two daughters at home, one was 10 and the other 12. The farm that Homer owned was nothing like I had ever seen before. On five acres was the house, barn, garden, pasture and the big spring.

Behind the house was a 15-acre pine grove. It was about 15 years old. He said the government had furnished the trees for him to set out. There was also a 20-acre tract where he raised nothing but cotton and turnips. The 10-acre cotton patch was the first cotton that I had ever seen. My first job was to chop the cotton. The hoe was six inches wide and you would go down each row and leave a plant from six to eight inches apart and chop out the rest. He told me it took 10 rows a quarter mile long to make an acre, so I had 150 rows to chop.

The 10 acres of turnips were arranged so that he could plant six rows every Monday morning. That would take care of the turnip greens he sold for a week. That was all he sold on his truck route.

I asked him who bought all those turnip greens. He said that he had several customers in the elite district and he took care of them first, because he got a better price for his greens. He would then park on a certain corner in the south part of town and people would come and buy the rest of his greens. He said that, as a rule, he would be sold out by 10 a.m. every day.

I will continue my trip next week.

•••

Editor's note: Joe Pitts was a native of Pea Ridge and regular columnist for the newspaper. He died on Aug. 18, 2008. He was born Jan. 29, 1920, at Sunny Slope Orchard Farm near Pea Ridge, and was the fifth son of Charles (Choc) and Phebe Buttram Pitts. He attended Cross Lanes, Liberty and Garfield schools and graduated from Garfield High School in 1938. He began writing a column for The Times in 2000 initially entitled "Things Happen" by Joe "Pea Patch" Pitts. He started research for the book Nicholas Pitts YK2 in about 1980. The book was published in 2000. This column was first published Oct. 5, 2005, in the Pea Ridge TIMES.

