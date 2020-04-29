Pea Ridge High School seniors will have a "virtual" graduation on May 30, according to school officials.

Graduation was previously scheduled for May 16, but after a directive this weekend from the governor and the director of the state board of education, schools were prohibited from holding in person graduation ceremonies until at least July 1. Schools were closed in mid-March due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It was announced Monday, April 27, in a School Board work study meeting, that Pea Ridge will host a "virtual" ceremony on May 30.

"We're working very hard to make sure it's a very quality program," superintendent Rick Neal said. "They (state officials) will not be allowing on-site graduation at least until July 1 and there are no promises then.

"We are working on using May 30 date with a virtual date... we want to honor them," he said, adding that there is talk of a parade as well. "We understand that this rite of passage has been taken from them. We want to make it a very memorable and special occasion for them."

The senior awards luncheon will be held virtually at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, and the scholarship awards will be released at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14. A pre-recorded baccalaureate service will be released at 6 p.m. Friday, May 15. The links will be released on social media and be available on the RTV website.

