What initially began as an investigation into a two-vehicle motor-vehicle collision resulted in the investigation of two two-motor-vehicle accidents and a pursuit for Pea Ridge Police shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

At approximately 6:42 a.m. Pea Ridge Police Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on It'll Do Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the accident was a two-vehicle accident, and one of the vehicles -- a black Ford passenger car -- involved left the scene. The vehicle was bearing a Missouri vehicle license.

While officers were on scene of the first accident, officers received a new report of a motor-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Curtis Avenue and Slack Street at 6:47 a.m. and also involved a black Ford passenger car that struck a vehicle on the roadway. The black vehicle again was driven away from the scene and drove east on Lee Town Road.

Officers canvassed the eastern side of the city limits of Pea Ridge and located a 2016 black Ford Fusion passenger vehicle traveling west on Pickens Road towards the center of town. Officers observed that the vehicle had prior front-end damage.

Pea Ridge officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which did not stop, leading police on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was pursued west into the city. During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a Pea Ridge Police car involved in the pursuit which caused minor damage to the police car. The pursuit continued and turned east on Pickens Road, where it ended near the intersection of Pickens Road and Bussey Lane, according to a press released issued by the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Officers began traffic stop procedures and attempted to gain cooperative compliance from the driver (only occupant) to exit the vehicle. The driver was uncooperative, which led to the driver being removed from the vehicle. As officers began arrest procedures, the driver resisted arrest. Officers were able to take the driver into custody successfully. He was medically evaluated by paramedics on scene, and after being medically cleared, was transported to the Benton County Jail.

The driver was identified as Benjamin David Lee Middleton, 21 of Platte City, Mo.

Middleton was charged in connection with felony fleeing, resisting arrest-refusal to submit to arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and various other traffic-related offenses. Middleton is currently at the Benton County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. This incident is still on going, and additional criminal charges may be pending towards Middleton, according to police.

"We want to express our appreciation to the Benton County Sheriff's Office for their deputies' assistance during this incident," said Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge public information officer.

General News on 04/29/2020