Brightwater Memorial &

Pea Ridge

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, in addition to the website (www.bit.ly/bmumc) and Facebook postings, worship services will now be broadcast on radio station KURM in Rogers. The service will be each Sunday in April at 10:30-11 a.m. on 790 AM, 100.3 FM and online at kurm.net. ^

Church of Christ

Pea Ridge

Invite your friends and family to join us on Sunday morning via Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m. Also, please continue to pray for the sick, shut-ins and those affected by covid-19. Stay safe and we hope to see everyone together again soon.

First Baptist Church

Garfield

Worship with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday by watching live stream on our Facebook page or see the live stream on our You tube channel youtube.com/channel/UCljA5c QJJkhqkHKW0GP9arg (be sure to subscribe) as well as our website fbcgarfield.com/live-stream.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Beginning immediately, we are going online with all church gatherings at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube, Children's ministry will stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Student ministry will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Instagram. See the schedule anytime on our website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Watch NLF Church Live Stream at youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Join us live on Facebook or even on our YouTube channel. We stream live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 04/29/2020