Avoca Fire Dept. April 29, 2020

Wednesday, April 22

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Structure fire, assist LFFD, 3006 N. Dixieland Rd.

Fire alarm, 14168 N. Old Wire Rd.

Medical, Car Town Drive

Thursday, April 23

Smoke investigation, Rolling Drive

Friday, April 24

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Medical, West Rose Street

Saturday, April 25

Gas odor investigation, 15036 White Fawn Place

Medical, Elkhorn Road

Arcing power line, 10665 W. High Meadows Dr.

Fire investigation, 13871 North Rd.

Sunday, April 26

Smoke investigation, 11337 Gray Wolf Lane

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

General News on 04/29/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

