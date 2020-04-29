Wednesday, April 22
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Structure fire, assist LFFD, 3006 N. Dixieland Rd.
Fire alarm, 14168 N. Old Wire Rd.
Medical, Car Town Drive
Thursday, April 23
Smoke investigation, Rolling Drive
Friday, April 24
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Medical, West Rose Street
Saturday, April 25
Gas odor investigation, 15036 White Fawn Place
Medical, Elkhorn Road
Arcing power line, 10665 W. High Meadows Dr.
Fire investigation, 13871 North Rd.
Sunday, April 26
Smoke investigation, 11337 Gray Wolf Lane
Medical, N. Old Wire Road
Medical, N. Old Wire RoadGeneral News on 04/29/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.