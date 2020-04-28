Arkansas' state parks will begin a limited phased re-opening for local campers on Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Stacy Hurst, secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, announced Tuesday at the governor's daily covid-19 news conference.

As of Tuesday, Arkansas has had 52 die from the coronavirus, an increase of two since Monday. The state has had 3,111 infected residents, with 1,913 active cases, down 67 from Monday, said Dr. Nate Smith, the head of the Department of Health. Recoveries have risen by 159 overnight to 1,046, he said.

Smith said there have been 94 new cases reported since Monday, with 20 of those at the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County. So far, 860 inmates and 51 workers have been infected, Smith told reporters.

When the parks reopen, campers should continue to follow social-distancing protocols and wear masks, the governor said.

"We want to do it the right way to protect public health," Hutchinson said.

Starting on Friday, May 1, Arkansas residents with self-contained campers will be allowed to return to state parks, Hutchinson and Hurst said.

Parks have been restricted to day-use only since April 3, with some popular trails closed entirely to prevent congregating, Hurst said. Some high-use trails will remain closed.

"We want to invite Arkansas residents back into our parks," Hurst said, telling reporters the phased re-opening plan has been endorsed by Health Department leadership.

On May 15, the state's overnight cabins and lodges will reopen for weekend stays for in-state residents with reservations only.

That same date is also the target for the reopening of restaurants and food service within the parks, museums and exhibits, plus visitors centers, the governor said.

Hutchinson said he would make an announcement about restaurants on Wednesday but declined to give reporters a preview of those remarks.

10:40 a.m.: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXud-aPB3mE]