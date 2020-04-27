Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
State reports 50 covid-19 deaths as new cases slow by John Moritz | Today at 1:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) - Photo by Thomas Metthe

State health officials reported an increase of 76 covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period Monday, ending a six-day streak during which the Arkansas Department of Health tracked the daily spread of the disease at over a hundred cases.

The total number of cases reported by the Health Department on Monday afternoon was 3,017. A total of 50 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Arkansas.

At a press briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed to declining numbers of newly reported cases -- as well as other measures, such as an increase in testing and a decline in ER visits for flu-like symptoms -- to express optimism that the state could soon meet certain benchmarks that would allow for a re-opening of businesses and shuttered services.

"We're on a downward slope, but we haven't been there for 14 days," Hutchinson said.

The governor has said he will make a decision later this week on whether the state can safely allow restaurants, gyms and beauty salons beginning re-opening on May 4.

EARLIER:

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at noon.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MztbJoo4Z0I]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT