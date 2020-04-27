Generosity pours out

in midst of this crisis

We just want to recognize two recent acts of community kindness from a couple of well-known corporations. In Green Forest, Tyson Foods handed out a tractor-trailer load of boxes of chicken (love those spicy wings) free to thousands of people. Pizza Hut of Eureka Springs, with the financial help of Cornerstone Bank, gave away hundreds of fresh, hot and delicious pizzas to the public. Both events were well organized and very much appreciated.

Unselfish charity like this is one of the many reasons we are proud to live in Northwest Arkansas.

STEVE AND AUDREY FALKOWSKI

Eureka Springs

As for the Democrats,

friendship not possible

To my friends in the Democratic Party, I no longer see how we can continue to be friends. It is a sad situation, as I can remember when the two parties weren’t that far apart. For most of my voting years (many), I voted a split ticket. Not anymore.

The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left it bears no resemblance to what it once stood for. It has happened surprisingly fast. Why can we no longer be friends? Let me count the ways.

First and foremost, Democrats have abandoned the Christian community. Democrats abandoned traditional family values, replacing them with the LGBTQ agenda. They are, however, quick to defend the Muslims, but not the Jewish people. They slam the evangelicals; after all, they support our president.

Democrats have gone all out on abortion, demanding taxpayer money be provided and removing any restrictions. I will never condone that and have no respect for anyone that does.

Democrats want to take away our Second Amendment rights, and want to restrict our First Amendment rights. Many of us served in combat to defend the Constitution; Democrats will not destroy it.

Perhaps the lowest Democrats have stooped was when they tried to ruin Judge Kavanaugh with totally unsubstantiated lies. Any nasty thing they could dream up, they found a willing soul to proclaim it.

While Democrats cry out about voters being “disenfranchised,” they have worked for three years to nullify my vote by removing a duly elected president. They claim he is “unpresidential,” yet they show him no respect, call him every dispicable name they can think of and they have lied to the American people. They would have this nation collapse to get him out of office.

Their hate has become unbearable.

G.W. WEEKS

Centerton

