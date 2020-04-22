Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that hospitals in Arkansas will soon be allowed to resume elective surgeries, as the number of covid-19 infections in the state increase by 49, to 2,276 total cases.

The number of reported deaths from the virus actually fell by one, the governor said, after officials determined that a person who died of the virus was actually a Missouri resident.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 13 were at the Cummins Unit, the smallest reported increase in cases at the prison in several days.

Hutchinson said the state remained on track to begin resuming some normal services on May 4. Before then, hospitals and other clinics can start performing some elective procedures starting on Monday, April 27. The first patients that will be allowed back for elective procedures must first test negative for the virus, the governor said, and they should not require an overnight stay in the hospital afterwards.

"This will allow [hospitals] to go back in business, it will allow everyone in Arkansas to have access to more routine procedures that have put off over the last 45 days," Hutchinson said.

Abortion clinics, which had been ordered to stop performing surgical abortions due to the restrictions, will have to determine whether they will resume those services under the new limited parameters, said Health Secretary Nate Smith.

Hutchinson also established a timeline Wednesday for when he will make decisions about potential re-openings on May 4. He said he will first decide on April 29 whether restaurants can be opened on May 4, followed by decisions about gyms on April 30, beauty salons and barbers on May 1. He will make the decision on May 4 whether to lift restrictions on churches and other larger venues, such as sports arenas.

– John Moritz

11:16 a.m.: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8GFXc1uI10]