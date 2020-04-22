TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Kaira Wassman of Pea Ridge, a senior at Lifeway Christian School in Centerton, presented gift baskets to members of the Pea Ridge Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109 at the Veterans Memorial Tuesday, April 17, 2020.

Several veterans, members of the Pea Ridge Veterans of Foreign Wars Wood-Hall Post 8109, met at the Veterans Memorial downtown Tuesday, April 17, and received gift baskets from Kaira Wassman, 17, of Pea Ridge, a senior at Life Way Christian School.

"This is a project for my ministry class at school," Wassman said, explaining that throughout the year, the class members have served their communities in various ways and that each student has to perform a personal project.

"I knew immediately that I wanted to do something for veterans," she said. "A whole bunch of people came together and we all made these little baskets for the veterans. It's just a little something to show our appreciation and gratitude for them and for all they do."

Wassman said her great-grandfather and grandfathers each served in branches of the military and she appreciates the service of veterans.

The baskets contained blankets, flags, gift cards to Walmart and sonic, personal hygiene items, coffee cups and bags of candy, she said.

Sponsors who donated included Betty Wassman, Julie McPherson, Dia Dixon, Assembled Products Corporation and Jack and Rebecca Wassman.

Veterans on hand included Chris Snow, commander of Post 8109, and Howard Schuettpelz, Kenneth Jordan, Randy Jordan, Terry Thurman, Lucky Simpson, Jerry Burton, John Ruddick, Braxton Hurst and Charlie Brewer.

Snow said the members wrote and framed a letter of gratitude to Wassman.

The letter said: "On behalf of Wood‐Hall Post 8109 and all its members, we would like to say 'Thank You' for honoring the military Veterans of Post 8109! We greatly appreciate the gift baskets you put together, they were very thoughtful, considerate and warm. Supporting our Veterans is something we hope each generation deeply considers and takes to heart. It clearly shows from your actions, that you're off to a great start and appreciate the sacrifices made by those who server our country AND our communities! We wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors!

"We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give." ―Winston S. Churchill

"With all our heart, we are very appreciative of your thoughtfulness! You are an inspiration to others!"

