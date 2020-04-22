AMI Lunch Details

During the school closure for COVID-19, Pea Ridge School staff continues to provide lunch each day for the normally scheduled school days. The school cafeteria staff prepares meals at the Intermediate School for distribution in the community. In accordance with guidelines, school staff also distribute the meals.

For questions, contact 800-451-4188 or email tdean@pearidgek12.com

Students can receive meals two ways.

• Drive-Through at the Intermediate School on North Davis Street. Enter through the bus lane to the awning. Beginning at 10:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Please follow the directions below:

Upon arrival please provide the student's name. Meals must be given to students.

Stay in your vehicle and wait for school personnel to come to you.

Neighborhood Mobile locations:

Find your location on the list below.

Do not gather in groups. Stay at least 6 feet from other families.

If in a vehicle do not exit.

Provide student name. Meals must be given to students.

Neighborhood locations (No. 1-10 in town; 11-13 rural)

• Standing Oaks subdivision -- bus 120 (No. 1)

^Corner of Humphrey and Charles Streets -- 11-11:20 a.m.

• Givens subdivision -- bus 120 (No. 2)

^Community Park at South Harvey Wakefield and D.J. Duvall -- 11:25-11:45 a.m.

• It'll Do Road -- bus 1507 (No. 3)

Corner of Hunter Drive and Fields Drive -- 11-11:20 a.m.

• Maple Glen/Elkhorn subdivisions -- bus 1507 (No. 4)

^Corner of Chitwood Street and Ross Salvage Road -- 11:25-11:45 a.m.

• KayLynn subdivision -- bus 1308 (No. 5)

^North Corner of Kay Lynn Drive and Halleck Lane -- 11-11:20 a.m.

• Summit Meadow subdivision -- bus 1308 (No. 6)

^Corner of Butler Boulevard and Daniel Lane (entrance) -- 11:25-11:45 a.m.

• Windmill Estates and area -- bus 1308 (No. 7)

^Corner of Asboth and Patton Streets -- 11:50 a.m. -- 12:10 p.m.

• North Ark. Hwy. 265 neighborhood (Turner Way, Park Circle, Todd Circle) -- bus 2004 (No. 8)

^Corner of Ford Street and McNair Street -- 11-11:20 a.m.

• Battlefield Estates/View -- bus 2004 (No. 9)

^Corner of Choate Place and Washburn Drive -- 11:25-11:45 a.m.

• All other community locations -- all buses (No. 10)

^Ace/Fred's Parking lot -- 11:55 a.m. until all remaining meals distributed

• Jones Trailer Park Road -- bus 1018 (No. 11)

^Entrance to Jones Trailer Park -- 11-11:20 a.m.

• Mill Hill Rd. -- New Prospect Baptist Church -- bus 1018 (No. 12)

Church parking lot -- 11:25-11:45 a.m.

• U.S. Hwy. 62 / Garden RV park -- bus 1018 (No. 13)

^Entrance to RV park -- 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

