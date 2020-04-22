Chicken Spectacular

Recipe from Dorris Mounce

4 c. cooked chicken, cubed (4 chicken breasts)

1 pkg. Uncle Ben's rice, cooked

1 can cream of celery soup

1 med. jar sliced pimento, drained

1 med. onion, chopped

2 cans French-style green beans, drained

1 c. Hellman's mayonnaise

1 c. water chestnuts, sliced, drained

salt & pepper

Combine all ingredients. Pour into a 2 1/2-quart baking dish and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serves 16.



