Recipe

Cream of Coconut Cake

Recipe from Dorris Mounce

1 box white cake mix

1 1/2 c. milk

2 Tbsp. oil

1 3.5-oz. can coconut

3 egg whites, beaten until forms stiff peaks

15 oz. cream of coconut

9 oz. Cool Whip

1 3.5-oz. can coconut

Mix cake mix with milk, oil and coconut. Mix well. Fold stiffly beaten egg whites into cake batter.

Pour into greased and floured long (15 inches) cake pan.

Bake 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

When done, stick holes through cake well with fork while still warm.

Pour cream of coconut over cake mix. Let set until cold.

Top with Cool Whip mixed with coconut.

Refrigerate. Best if prepared a couple of days before serving.

Will keep in refrigerator for two weeks.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Recipe

