Planners to meet virtually by Annette Beard | April 22, 2020 at 12:52 p.m.

City officials are working to host a public meeting virtually to observe the governor's social distancing mandates.

April Planning Commission and City Council meetings were canceled by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Planning Commissioners asked whether online meetings could be held to address issues being sent to the city for approval.

"We are getting the programs setup to do the May Planning Commission meeting virtually," Crabtree wrote in an email to planners. He added that the May council meeting may also be done virtually, "depending on the restrictions that are in place."

Crabtree cited new legislation approved by state lawmakers allowing public entities to meet through electronic means including, but not limited to telephone, video conference or video broadcast. the legislation also requires the meeting to be recorded in the format in which it is conducted. (House Bill 1082)

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing regarding a home occupation request for 1405 Vineyard Street by Amanda Day.

Other items on the agenda for the meeting include:

• Variance request (eight-feet side setback and eight-feet rear setback (pool) 1001 Griffin Lane (Turner) and

• Variance request for temporary certificate of occupancy for partial occupation of new high school (Keith Martin).

