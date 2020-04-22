The Pea Ridge Community Library is hosting a Poetry Contest to celebrate National Poetry Month for May.
Winners will be announced on the library's social media platforms on May 1, according to library clerk Ashdon Wilson.
Categories include children, teens and adults who are invited to submit their poem or upload a PDF of the poem at https://forms.gle/bUoHUBbs3Z7Myx2q9.
For information, see the Library's Facebook page or email pearidgecommunitylibrary@gmail.com.General News on 04/22/2020
Print Headline: Library hosts poetry contest
