Believing in miracles

I believe in miracles; "In the beginning, God Created."

But others who have published in Arkansas Democrat's Voices believe what would be a much greater miracle: "in the beginning, nothing exploded into an orderly universe balanced to support life, and that with the miracle of DNA, non-life evolved into many reproductive spices!"

I believe in the miracle of God's Word, without error in its original languages. I know that the pope's, the pastors', the translators' and the denominations' interpretations are not always infallible, but God's Word is always Truth.

I believe that God created mankind in His own triune image (body, soul and spirit) with a free will. I believe that God gave us His Ten Commandments and expanded them in the New Testament! Unfortunately, mankind always choses to disobey God's Commandments, and thus we come under God's holy wrath!

I believe, "God loved mankind so much that He gave His one and only Son (Jesus), so that everyone who believes (trust and obeys) Him will not perish but have eternal life. God sent His Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save mankind through Him... But anyone who does not believe in Him has already been judged for not believing in God's one and only Son." John 3:16-18 (my paraphrase)

I believe Jesus when He said, "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, and no one comes to the Father except through Me." John 14:6. And, "Everyone who acknowledges me publicly here on earth, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven. But everyone who denies me, I will also deny before my Father in heaven." Matthew 10:32-33 (NLT)

I believe the greatest miracles are creation, Passover and Resurrection day!

Allen Merritt

Rogers, Ark.

Editorial on 04/22/2020