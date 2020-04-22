District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 14
Steven M. Bailey, 57, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Lindsey Nicole Baird, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Tyler Alan Clemons, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Victoria Deshay, 33, no or expired driver's license, bond forfeit
Anna M. Garcia, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Samantha Klare, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Tara R. Linn, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit
Joseph Paul Luper, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
April R. Olguin, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Edwin Mantic Parrales-Mendieta, 35, no or expired driver's license, bond forfeit
Katelyn E. Rutledge, 26, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Corby R. Shumate, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Sherry G. Slinkard, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Trenton Lee Templeton, 37, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Print Headline: Court Report