District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 14

Steven M. Bailey, 57, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Lindsey Nicole Baird, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Tyler Alan Clemons, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Victoria Deshay, 33, no or expired driver's license, bond forfeit

Anna M. Garcia, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Samantha Klare, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Tara R. Linn, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit

Joseph Paul Luper, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

April R. Olguin, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Edwin Mantic Parrales-Mendieta, 35, no or expired driver's license, bond forfeit

Katelyn E. Rutledge, 26, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Corby R. Shumate, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Sherry G. Slinkard, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Trenton Lee Templeton, 37, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

