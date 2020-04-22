Sign in
Blackhawk baseball juniors Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption No. 32^Jacob Lyons^1B

Pea Ridge Baseball Roster

Mascot Blackhawks Team Varsity 2020 Colors Black, White, Crimson

Coach John E. King Address 781 W Pickens Rd, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Overall 2-0 Conference 0-0

# Name Positions Gr.

3 David Andrus INF, P Jr.

6 Hunter Anderson OF Jr.

8 Chase Cook INF, P Jr.

16 Andrew Guyll INF Jr.

24 Zac Withrow OF Jr.

32 Jacob Lyons 1B Jr.

Sports on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Blackhawk baseball juniors

