No. 32^Jacob Lyons^1B
Pea Ridge Baseball Roster
Mascot Blackhawks Team Varsity 2020 Colors Black, White, Crimson
Coach John E. King Address 781 W Pickens Rd, Pea Ridge, AR 72751
Overall 2-0 Conference 0-0
# Name Positions Gr.
3 David Andrus INF, P Jr.
6 Hunter Anderson OF Jr.
8 Chase Cook INF, P Jr.
16 Andrew Guyll INF Jr.
24 Zac Withrow OF Jr.
32 Jacob Lyons 1B Jr.Sports on 04/22/2020
Print Headline: Blackhawk baseball juniors
