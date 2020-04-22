Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County marriage licenses Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

April 8

Chad Earl Wormington, 36, Purdy, Mo., and Elizabeth Marie Ash, 27, Pea Ridge

April 15

Michael Paul Lingo, 41, and Tabitha Ann Burkett, 39, both of Garfield

Travis Lee Tripodi, 29, and Maria Del Carmen Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge

General News on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT