April 8
Chad Earl Wormington, 36, Purdy, Mo., and Elizabeth Marie Ash, 27, Pea Ridge
April 15
Michael Paul Lingo, 41, and Tabitha Ann Burkett, 39, both of Garfield
Travis Lee Tripodi, 29, and Maria Del Carmen Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
