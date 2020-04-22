Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, April 13

Medical, Bryant Lane

Saturday, April 18

Medical, Quail Road

Sunday, April 19

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 190 Wade Lane

Medical, Indian Hills Blvd.

General News on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT