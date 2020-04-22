Monday, April 13
Medical, Bryant Lane
Saturday, April 18
Medical, Quail Road
Sunday, April 19
Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 190 Wade Lane
Medical, Indian Hills Blvd.General News on 04/22/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.