TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Dr. Matthew Patoka and Jacqueline Kendall, licensed practical nurse, are ready to serve patients at the new ARcare Family Medical Clinic in Pea Ridge.

A new medical clinic is open in Pea Ridge and offers walk-in service as well as a telehealth option for seeing the doctor -- Dr. Matthew Patoka.

ARcare, a Family Medical Clinic, opened its newest location in Pea Ridge at 145 N. Curtis Avenue.

ARcare Website: www.arcare.net 145 N. Curtis Ave. Pea Ridge, AR 72751 Phone:479-451-0579 Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Patoka, a Pea Ridge resident and Arkansas native, will be the full time doctor.

He said he is excited to provide highest quality health care to the community and is committed to Pea Ridge and understands the value of creating a healthy community.

"He looks forward to partnering with you and your family and gladly accepts the challenge of helping create a healthier Pea Ridge, said Alex Collier, director of corporate properties.

Patoka, a family medicine doctor, earned his degree from UAMS, Little Rock, and has 10 years of post-graduate experience.

"We're a federally qualified health facility," Patoka said. "We're available for people to come in and we do offer the tele-medicine."

Saying he recognizes that during this time of isolation and quarantine because of Covid-19 people are not getting out, tele-medicine is an option but that he and the staff are using safety measures to provide a safe environment at the clinic.

"We're taking extra precautions; we're screening everybody at the front door. We're taking precautions," Patoka said.

ARcare offers a telehealth option which allows the doctor to have a real time visit with the patient via phone or video chat, Collier explained. The doctor can then prescribe medication, send referrals and anything else the patient needs after the visit is over. To schedule a telehealth appointment or for more information on telehealth, a prospective patient can call the clinic at 479-451-0579.

ARcare Pea Ridge accepts patients of any age and is credentialed with Medicare, Medicaid, all private insurances and also offers a discounted rate for patients without insurance.

'Health for All'

ARcare started its first clinic in Augusta, Ark., a small town located on the banks of the lower White River in 1986. It was opened to serve the residents of Woodruff County and surrounding areas. It is here where we learned the value of partnering with people in order to craft the best plan to manage individual health care needs of the community. ARcare has always been committed to the health of a community and believes everyone should have access to high quality health care which is why ARcare's motto is 'Health for All.'

ARcare is one of the largest primary care clinic systems in Arkansas with a total of 46 clinics statewide.

Other ARcare locations in northwest Arkansas include Farmington (family medical clinic) and Springdale (pediatric clinic). We also offer a discounted prescription medication program and home delivery through Infinity Pharmacy in Bentonville (owned by ARcare). Once you become an ARcare patient your medical information is accessible at any of our clinics across Arkansas and allows you to visit any ARcare location as an established patient, according to Alex Collier, director of corporate properties.

Business on 04/22/2020