3:23 P.M. UPDATE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced that May 4 is the target date to start lifting some restrictions on Arkansas put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of covid-19 cases Friday reached 1,695, including 1,065 active cases where a patient is ill as opposed to recovered or deceased.

Hutchinson said at a news conference that he hopes by May 4 the state will meet the guidelines for “phase one” of the “Opening up America Again” plan unveiled by the White House this week.

Restrictions that could be loosened at that time include allowing dining inside at restaurants or the attendance of sporting events if the venues ensure adequate physical distance between people.

Many restrictions would still be in place under phase one, including closures of schools and camps, bans on visits to nursing homes and prisons, and closures of bars.

Under the White House plan, elective surgeries could also resume at phase one, but Hutchinson said given Arkansas’ low number of hospitalized covid-19 patients relative to hospital capacity, the state may allow elective surgeries to restart prior to May 4 or whatever date the state meets phase one requirements.

Criteria for the state to be considered at phase one include a downward trajectory of reported illnesses with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and coronavirus-like illnesses over 2 weeks. Hutchinson said the state meets these criteria.

Other criteria include a downward trajectory of documented covid-19 cases over two weeks, which the state does not meet, or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests, which Hutchinson said Arkansas is on track to meet.

The final criteria to be at phase one are that hospitals are able to treat all patients without utilizing crisis care, which Arkansas can do at this time, as well as having a robust testing program.

Hutchinson said testing capacity in Arkansas is steadily increasing.

Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said 93 covid-19 patients as of Friday were hospitalized, including 23 on ventilators.

The number of deaths remained the same as Thursday, 37, while 593 people have recovered.

Healthcare workers account for 228 cases, while nursing home residents account for 116.

Also at the news conference, Smith announced that the coronavirus has infected 129 inmates at the Cummins Unit, a nearly two-fold increase since the outbreak was first detected at the prison earlier this week.

Smith said that tests from the prison farm in Lincoln County are being processed by the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, and were not yet included in the statewide case totals.

Prison officials announced the first case at the Cummins Unit last weekend. By Monday, the virus had spread to infect 44 of 47 inmates housed in a single barracks. Since Monday, Smith said, the prison has tested other barracks where inmates have tested positive.

Smith also announced increases in cases at two other lockups in the state.

The federal prison complex in Forrest City had 57 cases among inmates Friday, he said, while the Little Rock Community Corrections Center was reporting 62 cases.

1:35 P.M. UPDATE: The number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas rose by 75 to 1,695 by Friday afternoon, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

No new deaths were reported in the state, leaving the toll at 37, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update on the coronavirus and the state response at a 1:30 p.m. briefing.

