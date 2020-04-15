Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily update about the corona virus in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

1:40 P.M. UPDATE: The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 1,569 by Wednesday, up 71 since Tuesday, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Of those cases, 489 people have recovered, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nathan Smith.

One more death was reported, bringing the known toll in the state to 33, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: The number of reported cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen by 64, according to the state Health Department.

A total of 1,562 positive cases have been confirmed, the agency reported Wednesday morning. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the state’s total at 32.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the spread of the virus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live.

