TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The spring 2020 Blackhawk boys track team is comprised of Seth Temko, William Jovel, Clayton Henson, Tate Christensen, Tate Graydon Edwards, Thad Timmons, Evan Anderson, Zane Wyman, Malachi Martin, Chris Sharp, Joe Jimenez, Caleb Neil, John Harr, Brendon Power, Layton Powell, Josiah Small, Lance Nunley, Kevin Vasquez, Kyle Telgmeier, Zach Woods, Drake Wolfenden, Nathan Tucker, Eli Wiggins, Adam Trammel, David Snarr, Harley Nunley, Boston Spears, Logan Spears, Levi Schultz, Iain Mullikin, Mike Ericson, Phillip Brown, Cole Travis, Brayden Talley, John Harr, Drake Snoderly and Patrick Elliott. They are coached by Asa Poteete.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
The spring 2020 Blackhawk boys track team is comprised of Seth Temko, William Jovel, Clayton Henson, Tate Christensen, Tate
Graydon Edwards, Thad Timmons, Evan Anderson, Zane Wyman, Malachi Martin, Chris Sharp, Joe Jimenez, Caleb Neil, John Harr, Brendon Power, Layton Powell, Josiah Small, Lance Nunley, Kevin Vasquez, Kyle Telgmeier, Zach Woods, Drake Wolfenden, Nathan Tucker, Eli Wiggins, Adam Trammel, David Snarr, Harley Nunley, Boston Spears, Logan Spears, Levi Schultz, Iain Mullikin, Mike Ericson, Phillip Brown, Cole Travis, Brayden Talley, John Harr, Drake Snoderly and Patrick Elliott. They are coached by Asa Poteete.Sports on 04/15/2020
Print Headline: Varsity Boys Track
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.