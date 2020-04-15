Sign in
Varsity Boys Track Today at 5:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The spring 2020 Blackhawk boys track team is comprised of Seth Temko, William Jovel, Clayton Henson, Tate Christensen, Tate Graydon Edwards, Thad Timmons, Evan Anderson, Zane Wyman, Malachi Martin, Chris Sharp, Joe Jimenez, Caleb Neil, John Harr, Brendon Power, Layton Powell, Josiah Small, Lance Nunley, Kevin Vasquez, Kyle Telgmeier, Zach Woods, Drake Wolfenden, Nathan Tucker, Eli Wiggins, Adam Trammel, David Snarr, Harley Nunley, Boston Spears, Logan Spears, Levi Schultz, Iain Mullikin, Mike Ericson, Phillip Brown, Cole Travis, Brayden Talley, John Harr, Drake Snoderly and Patrick Elliott. They are coached by Asa Poteete.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The spring 2020 Blackhawk boys track team is comprised of Seth Temko, William Jovel, Clayton Henson, Tate Christensen, Tate

Graydon Edwards, Thad Timmons, Evan Anderson, Zane Wyman, Malachi Martin, Chris Sharp, Joe Jimenez, Caleb Neil, John Harr, Brendon Power, Layton Powell, Josiah Small, Lance Nunley, Kevin Vasquez, Kyle Telgmeier, Zach Woods, Drake Wolfenden, Nathan Tucker, Eli Wiggins, Adam Trammel, David Snarr, Harley Nunley, Boston Spears, Logan Spears, Levi Schultz, Iain Mullikin, Mike Ericson, Phillip Brown, Cole Travis, Brayden Talley, John Harr, Drake Snoderly and Patrick Elliott. They are coached by Asa Poteete.

Sports on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Varsity Boys Track

