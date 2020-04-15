Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Teachers excel at transition by Annette Beard | Today at 9:52 a.m.

The method of providing instruction (and meals) has drastically changed but educators and support staff are rising to the challenge, according to Anne Martfeld, assistant school superintendent.

"We have made adjustments," Martfeld told School Board members, as she explained that everything teachers are doing has been affected by the Covid-19 crises.

"It's hard for teachers to be away from their students. They're missing the kids and that engagement," she said. "Teachers also still need to give themselves permission to still be a mom and a dad and not swing too much one way or another."

"We're trying to find that healthy balance like the governor and commissioner have asked them to do," she said.

"School has not stopped even though we're not up here face to face every day," assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey said. He said the school is feeding about 600 students a day and have served 7,500 meals since AMI (alternative methods of instruction) began.

General News on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Teachers excel at transition

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT