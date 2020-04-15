The method of providing instruction (and meals) has drastically changed but educators and support staff are rising to the challenge, according to Anne Martfeld, assistant school superintendent.

"We have made adjustments," Martfeld told School Board members, as she explained that everything teachers are doing has been affected by the Covid-19 crises.

"It's hard for teachers to be away from their students. They're missing the kids and that engagement," she said. "Teachers also still need to give themselves permission to still be a mom and a dad and not swing too much one way or another."

"We're trying to find that healthy balance like the governor and commissioner have asked them to do," she said.

"School has not stopped even though we're not up here face to face every day," assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey said. He said the school is feeding about 600 students a day and have served 7,500 meals since AMI (alternative methods of instruction) began.

General News on 04/15/2020