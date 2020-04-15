Teachers are creatively using social media to stay in touch with their students and maintain their interest in Alternative Methods of Instruction.

In Pea Ridge, teachers are regularly connecting with their students asking for photographs and responses.

Last week, media specialist Rebecca Allen, celebrating Virtual Spirit Week: Furry Friends, asked students: "Don't forget to post a picture of you with your furry or not so furry pet in the comments. It can be a real or stuffed pet.

"This is my new pet Copper. He is getting really spoiled with us being at home all the time," Allen wrote.

Many pets were furry, but some weren't -- such as the gold fish, the iguana and the silkie chicken. There were dogs, cats, chicks, calves, goats, a horse and a rabbit.

As school doors remain closed and teachers and students continue to use AMI, teachers are working extremely diligently to encourage their students.

