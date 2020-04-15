50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 16

Thursday, April 16, 1970

A comedy of errors occurring Sunday afternoon resulted in the resignation of Fire Chief C.W. Chadwick who notified the Graphic that he submitted his resignation to Mayor Jack Musteen because all local firemen abandoned him at the scene of a fire.

The Pea Ridge City Council passed a motion making the office of city marshal an appointive office rather than an elective one. The motion was made by alderman Lee Otis Hall, seconded by alderman Jerry Wilkerson. In other business, the council heard two visiting citizens of the town, Dean Messer and Harold Hurd, discuss the possibility of floating a bond with which to obtain funds to extend local water lines to meet Class 8 requirements in insurance rates.

Two of the many residents of Garfield grateful for water in their homes thanks to the city's new water system were "Aunt Martha" Kuhns, 67, and Mrs. Minnie M. Bauman, 74. Both ladies had a faucet and water in their houses for the first time. They had previously relied on wells.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 16

Wednesday, April 16, 1980

Pea Ridge City Council, its numbers deplete to a bare quorum, voted to extend the time limit on the cable TV franchise six months when the franchise holder stated that the high interest rate on borrowed funds made completion of the original time terms of the franchise unfeasible.

The Pea Ridge Park Commission received $75 from Jerry Marple, tennis coach at the park's new courts, representing fees paid to Marple by his first nine tennis students.

Winners among the older boys and girls at the Beta Alpha Easter egg hunt Saturday at City Park were Cassie Knapp, Matt Greene, Bobby Phillips, Julie Paukune and Chad Vanlaningham. Beta Alpha members Pat Patterson, Shelby Knapp and Virgie Hazelton helped with the hunt.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 16

Thursday, April 19, 1990

Mayor Mary Rogers said a team from the Arkansas Chapter of the American Planning Association will come to Pea Ridge, probably in May, to gather information for recommendations about the city's future. She said she learned the city could benefit from the project at a one-day seminar a couple of weeks ago in Hot Springs.

Pea Ridge alderman Nancy Mendenhall has been named to head a committee to study city planning, zoning and the possibility of annexation. The committee was appointed by Mayor Mary Rogers, who is also a member.

The president of the Arkansas U.S. 62 Business Association said members of the organization have lost business because of complacency rather than a bad economy. He said the steady decline in traffic along U.S. Hwy. 62 is the result of a successful advertising promotion by the Scenic Highway 12 East Association to persuade tourists to travel that route.

Editor Mike Freeman: Anybody who has traveled both roads (U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 12) has to admit that at any time of the year, the prettiest drive between Rogers and Eureka Springs is along Hwy. 62 and not along Hwy. 12. The man made and natural attractions along Hwy. 62 far outnumber those of Hwy. 12, and the route is shorter, too.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 16

Wednesday, April 19, 2000

Pea Ridge is slated for an 18-hole championship golf course and a 600-home subdivision south of town on Sugar Creek Road just east of Arkansas Highway 94. The Sugar Creek Golf and Country Club would cover between 400 and 450 acres, property currently owned by Franklin Miller.

An on-going period of harassment and threats by several juvenile females erupted into physical violence last week, according to Michele McCool of Pea Ridge. McCool reported she was accosted in the IGA parking lot by three girls who had been harassing her and her children for some time.

A relic of the past, Webb's Feed and Seed store stands a monument in downtown Pea Ridge to a quieter and simpler time. Live laying hens or calves can be found int eh store along with bedding plants, seeds, fertilizer and Purina animal chows. Owner Fred McKinney is being honored by a reception celebrating his 60th anniversary at the same job.

The Pea Ridge City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, April 20, in City Hall to discuss financing options for city costs associated with the Sugar Creek Golf Course and Country Club.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 16

Wednesday, April 21, 2010

Sheriff Keith Ferguson and his opponent Kelly Cradduck fielded questions from area residents at the Pea Ridge Optimist Club Thursday morning.

Garfield community members are reaching out to aid Volunteer Ambulance Service (VAS), Cris Henry, board member, said. The group is discussing merging with NEBCO.

A total of 10 positions were terminated after a one-hour executive session and a unanimous vote by the Pea Ridge School Board. The positions eliminated included four special education aides and three full-time substitutes.

"These wonderful women picked up the ball and carried it to 10,000 quilts," Mary Margaret Well, found of Granny's Quilts of Love, said. Webb and Pat Patterson made the first 61 quilts in 2004 for children at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock after Webb spent 31 days there with her cancer-stricken granddaughter.

