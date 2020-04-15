Ranger Cookies

Recipe from Louise Beard

1 c. shortening or margarine

1 c. sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. bran flakes or Raisin Bran

1 c. coconut

2 c. oatmeal

Cream shortening and sugars.

Add eggs and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in vanilla.

Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt, then stir into batter.

Add cereals.

Can refrigerate overnight.

To bake:

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake from 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

Makes 6-7 dozen.

•••

Editorial on 04/15/2020