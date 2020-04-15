Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report Today at 5:00 a.m.

March 2020

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^3^4^7

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^1^8

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^19^18^58

Alarm^8^5^19

Animal bite^1^0^2

Animal call^33^20^72

Assault/ battery^1^2^3

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^0^5

Breaking or entering^7^0^8

Burglary^1^9^10

Business check^1^0^2

Civil call^23^15^57

Commercial fire alarm^0^1^1

Criminal mischief^6^1^9

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^8^11^27

Emergency message^0^2^0

Environmental^0^51^0

Extra patrol^1^4^4

Follow up^17^2^86

Fraud/forgery^2^2^11

Gun shots^0^15^2

Harassment/harassing communications^3^0^6

Investigation^18^13^43

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^17^7^44

Missing person adult^0^10^0

Missing person juvenile^1^0^14

Motorist assist^9^2^30

MVC w/ entrapment^0^9^0

MVC w/ injury^7^1^14

MVC w/o injury^6^3^24

Narcotics investigation^3^5^5

Noise complaint^3^1^7

Other^37^0^44

Overdose^0^1^1

Prowler^0^3^0

Public assist^1^18^20

Rape/sexual assault^2^3^5

Reckless driver^13^1^46

Residential structure fire^0^0^3

Road hazard^1^0^4

Runaway^0^0^0

Sex offender investigation^0^21^1

Stolen vehicle^1^5^1

Suspicious circumstance^29^0^84

Theft^4^231^13

Threats^0^1^1

Traffic stop^164^0^696

Trespassing^3^1^6

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^3^2

Unlock^2^52^4

Warrant service/felony^0^14^4

Warrant service/misdemeanor^37^52^134

Welfare check^10^14^37

Total^505^568^1684

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^27^70

Citations-^30^59

Warnings-^1^5

Warrant arrests-^38^130

City ordinance-^12^17

Misdemeanor traffic ^Month^YTD

Citations-^70^145

Warnings-^162^564

Verbal-^5^20

City ordinance-^1^3

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^2^15

Warrant arrests-^2^4

Total arrests^69^219

New cases^106^341

Traffic stops^226^748

General News on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

