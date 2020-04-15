March 2020
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^3^4^7
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^1^8
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^19^18^58
Alarm^8^5^19
Animal bite^1^0^2
Animal call^33^20^72
Assault/ battery^1^2^3
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^0^5
Breaking or entering^7^0^8
Burglary^1^9^10
Business check^1^0^2
Civil call^23^15^57
Commercial fire alarm^0^1^1
Criminal mischief^6^1^9
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^8^11^27
Emergency message^0^2^0
Environmental^0^51^0
Extra patrol^1^4^4
Follow up^17^2^86
Fraud/forgery^2^2^11
Gun shots^0^15^2
Harassment/harassing communications^3^0^6
Investigation^18^13^43
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^17^7^44
Missing person adult^0^10^0
Missing person juvenile^1^0^14
Motorist assist^9^2^30
MVC w/ entrapment^0^9^0
MVC w/ injury^7^1^14
MVC w/o injury^6^3^24
Narcotics investigation^3^5^5
Noise complaint^3^1^7
Other^37^0^44
Overdose^0^1^1
Prowler^0^3^0
Public assist^1^18^20
Rape/sexual assault^2^3^5
Reckless driver^13^1^46
Residential structure fire^0^0^3
Road hazard^1^0^4
Runaway^0^0^0
Sex offender investigation^0^21^1
Stolen vehicle^1^5^1
Suspicious circumstance^29^0^84
Theft^4^231^13
Threats^0^1^1
Traffic stop^164^0^696
Trespassing^3^1^6
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^3^2
Unlock^2^52^4
Warrant service/felony^0^14^4
Warrant service/misdemeanor^37^52^134
Welfare check^10^14^37
Total^505^568^1684
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^27^70
Citations-^30^59
Warnings-^1^5
Warrant arrests-^38^130
City ordinance-^12^17
Misdemeanor traffic ^Month^YTD
Citations-^70^145
Warnings-^162^564
Verbal-^5^20
City ordinance-^1^3
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^2^15
Warrant arrests-^2^4
Total arrests^69^219
New cases^106^341
Traffic stops^226^748
Pea Ridge Police Dept.