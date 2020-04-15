A Rogers woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday, April 8, according to Arkansas State Police.
Lacey Chappell, 35, Rogers, was the driver of a 1997 Ford F150 and was traveling west on Woods Lodge Road at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, when she ran off the road and hit a tree. According to police, the road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.
General News on 04/15/2020
Print Headline: One vehicle fatality in Rogers
